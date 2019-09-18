Follow story
Bernard Victor Bernatovich
February 01, 1939 - September 18, 2019
Bernard Victor Bernatovich
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Bernard (Ben) Victor Bernatovich, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Fitchburg, at Agrace Hospice Center. He went to be with his wife of nearly 60 years, Rita, who died July 28, 2019. Ben was born Feb. 1, 1939, in Racine, Wis., to Bernard and Katie Bernatovich.
Ben met Rita Crocco at St. Catherine's High School, when they were both 15 years old. They married at age 20, Aug. 29, 1959, in Racine, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
He is survived by daughters, Laura Burke, Jennifer (Daniel) Leclaire and Jane (Tim Budke) Bernatovich; grandchildren, Samantha Burke and Bennett "Louie" Leclaire; and stepgrandchildren, Molly and Riley Budke; sisters-in-law, Mary Bernatovich, Toni Eucalano, Melly Boone and Phyllis Harris; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and his brother, Jim.
Ben was a lover of words, books and languages. He received his bachelor's degree in English at Dominican College in Racine and his masters and PhD degrees at Loyola University in Chicago. He moved his family to La Crosse, in 1968, to teach English at UW-La Crosse.
Ben kept active with Rita, joining golf and bowling leagues and listening to jazz. At Rita's encouragement, he joined the Coulee Chordsmen, the local barbershop chorus. He was a member for several years, serving as its president three terms. He enjoyed showing old films of boxing matches, starting the La Crosse Boxing Club. Ben always had a crossword puzzle in his hands, even while watching Jeopardy! or Packers games.
Ben and Rita were avid Chicago Cubs fans, attending Spring Training during Spring Break several years. After Ben retired in 1999, they spent months in Mesa, eventually buying a mobile home for year-round living. They moved in 2005, to Madison, Wis., where their three daughters and families lived.
A private memorial for family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to donor's favorite charity.
Published on September 21, 2019
