Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Bernard M. Bakkestuen
September 02, 1967 - May 26, 2019
Bernard "Bud" M. Bakkestuen
Bernard "Bud" M. Bakkestuen, 51, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 26, 2019, in his home. He was born Sept. 2, 1967, to Willard and Carol (Hammes) Bakkestuen. Bud is survived by his mother, Carol; siblings, Jean Broadwater, Dan (Rochelle Rusch), Trish (Carl) Foust, John (Melissa), Jim (Mary), Sue (Dave) Keough, Dave (Kim) and Robert (Heather Chial); and many nieces, nephews; and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. A private family service will be held. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Bernard "Bud" M. Bakkestuen, 51, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 26, 2019, in his home. He was born Sept. 2, 1967, to Willard and Carol (Hammes) Bakkestuen. Bud is survived by his mother, Carol; siblings, Jean Broadwater, Dan (Rochelle Rusch), Trish (Carl) Foust, John (Melissa), Jim (Mary), Sue (Dave) Keough, Dave (Kim) and Robert (Heather Chial); and many nieces, nephews; and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. A private family service will be held. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on June 1, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Bernard
in memory of Bernard
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 01, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.