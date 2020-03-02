Bernadine Rudella Rittgers
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Bernadine Rudella Rittgers

March 02, 2020

Bernadine Rudella Rittgers Bernadine Rudella Rittgers
HOLMEN -- Bernadine Rudella Rittgers, 84, of Holmen passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020, in her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday March 10, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Bill Bader will officiate. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 7, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Bernadine Rudella Rittgers, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Bernadine
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 07, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.