Bernadine Rudella Rittgers
March 02, 2020
Bernadine Rudella Rittgers
HOLMEN -- Bernadine Rudella Rittgers, 84, of Holmen passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020, in her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday March 10, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Bill Bader will officiate. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 7, 2020
