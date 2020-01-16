Follow story
Bernadette R. Thesing
February 26, 1929 - January 16, 2020
Bernadette R. (Domke) Thesing
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Bernadette R. (Domke) Thesing, 90, of La Crescent passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at La Crescent Health Services. She was born in Genoa, Feb. 26, 1929, to Bernard and Magdalena (Penchi) Domke.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent Chapel, 111 South Oak St. The Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. Friends may call on the family from noon until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. To read the complete obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 18, 2020
