Bernadette E. Heilman
November 11, 2019
Bernadette E. Heilman
Bernadette E. Heilman, 92, of La Crosse died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Gundersen Health System. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with burial to be held in Norwalk at a later date. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at church. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on November 12, 2019
in memory of Bernadette
