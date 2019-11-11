Bernadette E. Heilman
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Bernadette E. Heilman

November 11, 2019

Bernadette E. Heilman Bernadette E. Heilman
Bernadette E. Heilman, 92, of La Crosse died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Gundersen Health System. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate with burial to be held in Norwalk at a later date. Family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at church. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on November 12, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Bernadette E. Heilman, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Bernadette
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 12, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.