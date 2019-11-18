Follow story
Benny Joe Snodgrass
November 18, 2019
WEST SALEM -- Benny Joe Snodgrass, 62, of West Salem passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 701 Wells St., Onalaska. Burial will be in the Hamilton Cemetery with military honors. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska, and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 19, 2019
