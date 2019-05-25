Bennett Alston Onsrud

ETTRICK -- Bennett Alston Onsrud, passed away peacefully to the eternal Lord and Savior Saturday, May 25, 2019, after a brief stay at the Grandview Care Center in Blair, to be with the love of his life, Helen, who passed away Jan. 31, 2019.

Bennett was born March 29, 1925, to Alfred and Bessie (Simonson) Onsrud in Ettrick. He was baptized and confirmed at Ettrick Lutheran Church. He graduated from Blair High School in 1943. Bennett worked on the family farm during and after his high school years, until be became employed with AJ Sweet Co., in La Crosse. On May 6, 1949, Bennett married his one and only love, Helen Blankenhorn, at the French Creek Lutheran Church. In 1950, he purchased the Sinclair Station and Garage in Ettrick, which he operated for 42 years, retiring in 1992. Full time retirement was not for him as he needed to keep busy, so he helped his son at Rick's Auto in Ettrick, with mechanical work and odd and end jobs up until six months ago.

Bennett was a charter and honorary member of the Ettrick Lions Club. He received the Melvin Jones Lions Award. He was a recipient of the Ettrick Citizen of the Year in 1991. A member of the Ettrick Village Board for 20 years and served as treasurer for the Ettrick Cemetery Association for many years. Bennett was a life long member of Living Hope Lutheran Church in Ettrick.

Bennett was the most loving, dedicated and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a man that would do anything for anybody.

Bennett is survived by his son, Rick; his daughter, Jolene Bentzen; grandchildren, Heather Betsinger and Ashley Bentzen (Dannon Kolve); great grandchildren, Justyne, Karina, Gideon and Aleaya Betsinger and Jaiden and Kiley Kolve; special sister, Carole Schulins; special sister-in-law, Marilyn Sander; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; parents, Alfred and Bessie Onsrud; brothers, Arthur and Edward; sisters, Myrt Onsrud and Norma Benrud; brothers-in-law, LaVerne Benrud, Phil Schulins, Howard (Doris) Blankenhorn and John Sander.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Living Hope Lutheran Church. The Rev Kary Jonas will officiate. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.

