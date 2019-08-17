Benjamin C. Snapp

Benjamin C. Snapp, was born to Mary and Charles Snapp in La Crosse, Sept. 22, 1989. He lost a hard-fought battle with substance abuse and addiction Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Ben had the support of loving family members, friends and wonderful care providers, during this struggle. To the very end, he worked daily to become a healthier and more productive individual.

Ben is survived by his parents, Charlie Snapp and Mary Snapp; sister, Breanne (Snapp) Pittman, and brother-in-law Wade Pittman. He was a loving son to his parents and a loving brother to Breanne. Ben was excited to become an uncle this fall, to Bianca Maryanne Pittman.

Ben was a very intelligent, kind, witty and gentle man. Fun family times included camping, boating and sand bar time on the Mississippi, ski trips, swim meets and travels to Mexico, Disney World, the East Coast, California and Utah. Ben is further survived by aunts, uncles and cousins of the Snapp and Flynn families. He was dearly loved and will be profoundly missed by friends and family.

Ben went to elementary and middle school in Onalaska and graduated from Logan High School, in 2007. He then completed an associate degree in carpentry and remodeling, at the Madison Area Technical College. After returning to La Crosse, he attended both Western Wisconsin Technical College and UW-La Crosse. Areas of academic focus included history and philosophy. He was currently employed at Advanced Fiber Products, where he was considered a highly valued employee. Other areas of interest and activities included politics and current events, musicians and classic rock, art and museums, snowboarding with friends and family, fly fishing with his Dad, and hanging out with friends.

A private service has been conducted. Cards, condolences and memorials in his name, may be sent to Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., in La Crosse, Wis., 54601. Ben Snapp Memorials will be dedicated to The Salvation Army.