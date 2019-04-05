Benjamin T. Loe

Ben sadly left us to be at peace with God, Friday, April 5, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 31, 1974, to Gregory and Karen Loe. Anyone who knew Ben, knows about his love for fishing and the outdoors. Many summer nights were spent with his dad, fishing off the docks or helping plant and weed the garden. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, cooking extravagant meals and cracking jokes, just to see a smile on someone's face. Most of all his family was the most important to him.

He is survived by his parents, Greg and Karen of La Crosse; sisters, Jodi Loe of Roscoe, Ill., Angie Loe of La Crosse; nieces and nephews, Ryan Clark, Kyle, Adam and Heather Juern, all of Roscoe, and Mikayla (Josh) Gasper of La Crosse. Ben is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and uncle, Elliot Holm; and his best friend in the entire world, his dog, J.D.

We will never forget Ben's charismatic laugh, his wild sense of humor and his devotion to his family. He was one of a kind and will truly be missed.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Online guestbook is available at .