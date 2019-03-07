Follow story
Benjamin Everson
March 07, 2019
Benjamin B. Everson
HOLMEN -- Benjamin B. Everson, 43, of Holmen passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse.
Benjamin is survived by his wife, Jessica; five children, Madeline, Noah, Avery, Cameron, and Maxton; his parents, Rod Everson of Onalaska and Ann Everson of Holmen; sister, Kim (Mark) Hildreth of Norwalk, Iowa.; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his father-in-law, Dave Simon.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 515 McHugh Rd., Holmen. A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and again from 10 a.m. Monday until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used to benefit his children's future.
For online condolences and to view a full obituary, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on March 8, 2019
