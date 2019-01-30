Benjamin Frederick Ahlstrom
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Benjamin Frederick Ahlstrom

December 06, 1982 - January 30, 2019

Benjamin Frederick Ahlstrom Benjamin Frederick Ahlstrom
ONALASKA -- Benjamin Frederick Ahlstrom, 36, of Onalaska died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in La Crosse.
Ben was born in La Crosse, Dec. 6, 1982, to Fred W. and Anitra L. (Wilcox) Ahlstrom. He attended Onalaska High School as a member of the Class of 2001 and was currently taking classes at WTC. Ben loved being a stay-at-home Dad to his daughter, Maddy.
Ben is survived by his father, Fred, of Onalaska; his daughter, Madalyn S. Ahlstrom of Onalaska; and Maddy's mother, Michelle Backeberg, of La Crosse; and two sisters, Jennifer Ahlstrom of Madison, Wis., and Elizabeth Ahlstrom of Milwaukee. Ben was preceded in death by his mother, Anitra, April 30, 2013; and his grandparents, Norman and Kathryn Ahlstrom of Reedsburg, Wis., and Glenn and Vi Wilcox of Baraboo, Wis.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 2, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Benjamin
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 02, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.