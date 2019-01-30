Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Benjamin Frederick Ahlstrom
December 06, 1982 - January 30, 2019
Benjamin Frederick Ahlstrom
ONALASKA -- Benjamin Frederick Ahlstrom, 36, of Onalaska died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in La Crosse.
Ben was born in La Crosse, Dec. 6, 1982, to Fred W. and Anitra L. (Wilcox) Ahlstrom. He attended Onalaska High School as a member of the Class of 2001 and was currently taking classes at WTC. Ben loved being a stay-at-home Dad to his daughter, Maddy.
Ben is survived by his father, Fred, of Onalaska; his daughter, Madalyn S. Ahlstrom of Onalaska; and Maddy's mother, Michelle Backeberg, of La Crosse; and two sisters, Jennifer Ahlstrom of Madison, Wis., and Elizabeth Ahlstrom of Milwaukee. Ben was preceded in death by his mother, Anitra, April 30, 2013; and his grandparents, Norman and Kathryn Ahlstrom of Reedsburg, Wis., and Glenn and Vi Wilcox of Baraboo, Wis.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
ONALASKA -- Benjamin Frederick Ahlstrom, 36, of Onalaska died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in La Crosse.
Ben was born in La Crosse, Dec. 6, 1982, to Fred W. and Anitra L. (Wilcox) Ahlstrom. He attended Onalaska High School as a member of the Class of 2001 and was currently taking classes at WTC. Ben loved being a stay-at-home Dad to his daughter, Maddy.
Ben is survived by his father, Fred, of Onalaska; his daughter, Madalyn S. Ahlstrom of Onalaska; and Maddy's mother, Michelle Backeberg, of La Crosse; and two sisters, Jennifer Ahlstrom of Madison, Wis., and Elizabeth Ahlstrom of Milwaukee. Ben was preceded in death by his mother, Anitra, April 30, 2013; and his grandparents, Norman and Kathryn Ahlstrom of Reedsburg, Wis., and Glenn and Vi Wilcox of Baraboo, Wis.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 2, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Benjamin
in memory of Benjamin
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 02, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.