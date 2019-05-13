Beatrice M. Tomten

Beatrice M. Tomten, 94, of La Crosse passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born Oct. 29, 1924, in La Crosse, to William and Anna (Garske) Poellinger and graduated from Logan High School in 1942. She worked at the Sno-Cap Drive-In on La Crosse's North Side with her twin sister and that is where she met Eugene Tomten. They were married Aug. 31, 1945, he preceded her in death July 13, 1985.

Beatrice worked at the Electric Auto-Lite until it's closing and then as a seamstress for the Garment Factory, later Jack Winter's Garment Company until her retirement. She was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church and volunteered serving funeral luncheons. Beatrice loved to bake. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, the outdoors and the changes of the seasons.

Beatrice is survived by four children, James (Sharon) Tomten of La Crosse, John (Teri) Tomten of Coon Valley, Jayne (Carl) Alland of Westby and Jean (Michael) Donohoe of West Salem; eight grandchildren, Casey, Andrew, James, Kelsey, Alec, Isaac, Graham and Calista; eight great-grandchildren, a brother, Dick (Dorothy) Poellinger of Onalaska; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Eugene; she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Andi Tomten; two sisters, and three brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Entombment will follow in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of Mass at the church. Online guestbook is available at .

Beatrice's family would like to thank Dr. Gray, Carrie and the entire staff on sixth floor Medical Oncology at Gundersen Health System for their exceptional care and support during her stay.