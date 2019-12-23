Beatrice Arleen Ranieri

BELLA VISTA, Ark. -- Beatrice Arleen Ranieri, 95, of Bella Vista away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at a local skilled care center. She was born April 9, 1924, in Galesville, the daughter of Ella Semb and Axel Gilbertson.

She was a homemaker and a dental office manager for many years. She studied the Bible, played the violin, attending church activities, painting both oil and watercolor, cooking, baking, and playing and listening to musical performances. She had attended Business Administration School.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, who recently passed away, May 15, 2019, Joseph Ranieri, whom she married May 26, 1946; and her brother; Stanley Gilbertson.

Beatrice is survived by one son, Joel Andre Ranieri, of Bella Vista; two daughters, Jewell Arleen Ranieri, of Spokane Valley, Wash., and Claire L. Ranieri, of Olathe, Kan.; one brother; Knute Gilbertson, and his wife Joanne, of Minnetonka, Minn.; three grandsons, Brian, Erik and Gabriel Coffin; six great-grandchildren; one niece, Anne Fitzgerald; one nephew, Mark Gilbertson; and some cousins.

Visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. was Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Morning Star Lutheran Church, 331 S. 85th Ave., followed by a celebration of life at 10 a.m. Interment with the love of her life, Joseph C. Ranieri, was at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista, Ark., 72715, or . if preferred instead of flowers.

Arrangements by: Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, Neb., 68124, 402-391-3900.| .