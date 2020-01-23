Follow story
Beatrice E. Gilles
January 23, 2020
Beatrice 'Bea' E. Gilles
Beatrice "Bea" E. Gilles, 81, of La Crosse died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in her home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with entombment to be held in the Garden Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit form 9 a.m. until the time of Mass, Friday.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on January 25, 2020
Events
