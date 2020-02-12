Bea Marie (Rumsey) Lee

Bea Marie (Rumsey) Lee, 89, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Vernon Manor. Bea married Chester "Chet" Lee July 19, 1952. She attended La Crosse State College and taught physical education for 31 years, with a majority of those years at La Farge Area Schools. Bea was a nature lover and spread that love to her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Chet; her children, Vicki (Scott) Springman, Patti (Rick) Fatura, and Kristine (Darrell) Larson; her grandchildren, LeeAnn Marien, Ryan Larson, Anne Schreier, Abby Springman, Jacob Fatura, and Laura Springman; great-grandchildren, Cullen, Lucy and Cale Schreier.

Bea was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Eloda Rumsey, Phyllis Walker, and Connie Rothwell.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall will officiate. A visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., Viroqua. Additional visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Bea will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery.

Bea's family would like to give a very special thanks to the staff at Vernon Manor and Dr. Koons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bland Bekkedal Hospice, or the charity of your choice.

The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Bea's family.