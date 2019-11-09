Barbara Ann (Wilsey) Voter

SPARTA --Barbara Ann (Wilsey) Voter, 70-something, of Sparta passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Barbara was born in La Crosse, to Mary Ellen (Bennett) and Ralph Waldo Wilsey, April 16, 1940-something. She went to Logan High School, then married Lonny Montgomery Voter, Oct. 21, 1961, in La Crosse. She obtained her nursing degree from Mounds-Midway College of Nursing and started her career as a nurse for troubled and disabled children, at Wisconsin Child Center in Sparta. Barbara also obtained her certification as a Nursing Home Administrator and went on to serve as a Wisconsin State Nursing Home Inspector. She then became the director of nursing at the Morrow Home in Sparta and brought closure to her career as vice-president of a national nursing home consultant firm, Rehabilitative Care Consultants.

Barbara loved her family and friends dearly and took great pride in her grandchildren. An avid sports nut, she was her grandchildren's greatest fan (and self-appointed statistician), following De Forest hockey, lacrosse and football, La Crosse Central basketball and baseball, Winona State baseball and the state championship Sparta Miller baseball team. Barb loved watching her granddaughter singing, dancing and acting. She especially loved music, knowing that it not only makes life better but makes one better in life. She always helped those in need (even taking people under her roof if necessary). Barbara lived for Christmas, birthdays, traveling and eating out with friends. She had a sweet tooth and liked her coffee HOT!

Barbara believed in God and the connection between this world and the spiritual world. She continued to live independently until a severe blood infection weakened her and caused her to fall. She was never able to fully recover and passed peacefully in hospice care. Barbara guarded her age and date of birth almost as fiercely as she guarded her friend's and family's well-being.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Lonny Montgomery Voter; sisters, Margaret Wilsey of La Crosse and Ruth (Roy) Johnson of Onalaska; brothers, Robert (Joyce) Wilsey of La Crosse and Dennis (Darlene) Wilsey of West Salem.

Barbara is survived by her children, Eric Wilsey (Nicole) Voter of La Crosse, Jeffery Lance Voter of Sparta, Melissa Ruth (David Sheskey) Voter of De Forest, Wis.; grandchildren, Mitchell Thomas Voter, Jay Eric Voter, Jeffery Alan Jackson, Maggie Marie Jackson, Aaron Wilsey Jackson.

Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. with funeral services being held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Lanham Schanhofer Funeral Home, 106 W. Franklin St., Sparta. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to support the Sparta Baseball Club, 7013 Hamlet Ave, Sparta, Wis., 54656, which she passionately followed. Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks for the kind and thoughtful care of the staff of Gundersen Health and Benedictine Manor. Online condolences may be offered to Barb's family at .

The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.