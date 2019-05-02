Barbara Ann Tucker

LA CROSSE/KEY LARGO, Fla. -- Barbara Ann Tucker, 79, of La Crosse and Key Largo passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home in La Crosse. She was born in Onalaska, May 12, 1939. to Robert and Doris (Easland) Stephan.

Barbara was married to her high school sweetheart, James E. Tucker, in 1956, and they had four children.

Barb was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Tucker; parents, Robert and Doris, brother, Ronald Stephan; and sister, Nancy Stephan.

Survived by her sister, Lynn Topel; brothers, Robert (Kristy) Stephan, Kent (Joan) Stephan and Brian (Noel) Stephan; sons, Alan (Linda) Tucker, Stephen (Katy) Tucker, David (Deborah) Tucker; and daughter, Julie (Tom) Bayer; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Gomez, Kathleen Nichols, Kathleen (Jeff) Brenna, Beth (Jeff) Ornell, Amy (Nathan) Dolentz, James S., Stephanie, Elizabeth and Sophia; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Patrick, Maggie, Madison, Nola, Hayden, Hazel and Eli.

Barb and Jim were owners and operators of Skipper Bud's Service, Supreme Marine Minneapolis and PowerHouse Marine in La Crosse.

In her high school days, Barb enjoyed singing and being a member of the music group, The Teenettes. She loved living on the river and was happiest when she was surrounded by water and her family. As the children were growing up, they were avid water skiers, and Barb and Jim were dedicated supporters of the water skiing community.

Barb's passion for boating and traveling with her husband, Jim, led to many trips to the Bahamas, Costa Rica and the Florida Keys. Summer days would consist of the countdown to when they could be fishing offshore and on the reefs of Florida, on their boats "Tuck's Toy" and "Last Lady."

A celebration of Barb's life will take place from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse, 54603. Online guestbook may be signed at .