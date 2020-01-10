Barbara Ann Shugart

Barbara Ann Shugart (Sommerfeldt) was born April 1945, in La Crosse and died in hospice care Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla.

Barbara was daughter of Mildred and Clarence Maack, her birth father was Herbert Sommerfeldt.

She was confirmed in 1957, at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, La Crosse; she spoke of how special the church and Jesus was to her. She graduated from Logan High in 1963; from the stories, it sounds like she had a great time. After high school she joined the U.S. Army, September 1963, was a clerk typist in the Woman's Army Corps, stationed at Fort Knox. She received an honorable discharge.

Her first marriage was to David Antalec, a career soldier, who was deployed to Vietnam shortly after their marriage. They had one son together, Michael Antalec. After their separation she resided in Cleveland, for a few years before moving to Miami, in 1970, where she worked as a switchboard operator.

For several years Barbara cared for her young son on her own with little support, she worked two jobs for a long time but always managed to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads. She never asked for charity, she set an excellent example of perseverance and working through hard times to her son.

In Miami, she met Michael Shugart, after leaving a sarcastic note on his car for parking badly. They married in 1973 and moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Michael Shugart was a great husband, father to her son. They had a wonderful marriage for 30 years until he passed away in October 2013

Being afflicted with Alzheimer's she lived the last three years with her son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Christine and her two grandchildren, Eden (18) and Christian (16), in Green Cove Springs, Fla. She lived in her own little cottage, had a cat and a garden. The last few months of her life, she had to go into a memory care center, where she had family visiting every day.

Barbara was a real people person, in 1972, she became the 6th floor general manager at Parkway General Hospital, then we moved to Fort Lauderdale, she became a property manager, went back to school to become a licensed Community Association Manager. She finished her career at Lake Mayan Apartments, near Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Barbara has one older brother, Ronald Sommerfeldt and 12 younger brothers and sisters, Beverly Sommerfeldt (deceased), Bernice Sommerfeldt (deceased), Clarence Maack III, Paulette Maack, Paul Maack, Julie Siddons (Maack), Jennifer Anderson (Maack), Carol Wenzel (Maack) (deceased), Richard Sommerfeldt, Roger Sommerfeldt, Jeffrey Maack and Melanie Maack. She is also survived by her dear friends of nearly 40 years, Sam and Shirley Taylor of St. Augustine, Fla.

She cherished spending time with her family when they came to visit, it was the highlight of her year.

Barbara was the person one called when you needed something difficult done, she would not take no for an answer. She was a fighter and a charmer, was well loved and respected by all. She enjoyed playing poker with her family, bingo, and she loved gardening; she and her husband received dozens of awards for prized orchids.

A memorial with military honors will be held in La Crosse this spring, please feel free to contact one of her brothers or sisters for details.