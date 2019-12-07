Barbara L. Schulze Pettit
Barbara L. Schulze Pettit

October 11, 1935 - December 07, 2019

Barbara L. Schulze Pettit, 84, of La Crosse died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her home. She was born in Kansas, Oct. 11, 1935. Barbara traveled with her husband, Ron, to every state except Hawaii, because she said she would go there when they built a bridge. She loved the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed taking pictures, painting birdhouses and arts and crafts.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; four children, Donald Schulze, David (Patty) Schulze, John (Lynn) Schulze and Jackie (Randy) Carl; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Keith Schoonover; aunts and uncles, Betty and Bud Kamperschroer and Kathy and Dean Henderson; and very special friend, Taylor Hoesley. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Schulze; a son, Steven; a sister, Doris; and grandpa and grandma, Ben and Marie Mader.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Jacob Wallace will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Neb. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services Wednesday, at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on December 9, 2019
Wednesday December 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Wednesday December 11, 2019
2:30 PM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin

