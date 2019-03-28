Barbara A. Rahn

CHIPLEY, Fla. -- Barbara A. Rahn, 86, of Chipley went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 28, 2019.

She was born Aug. 13, 1932, in Holmen, to Garfield and Emma (Anderson) Casberg. In 1950, Barbara married Lawrence Sannes. They had three children and were later divorced. She then married Donald Kelly and he preceded Barbara in death in 1983. She later married Kenneth Rahn and he preceded her in death in 1992.

Barbara is survived by two daughters, Dianne Hoffman of La Crosse, and Linda Sannes of Leavenworth, Kan.; one son, Larry Sannes of Holmen; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her three husbands; five brothers, and four sisters.

Barbara worked at Outers/Blount for 38 years before retiring in 1994. She had been a member of Halfway Creek Lutheran Church in Holmen. In her free time, she loved to be with family and friends and enjoyed cooking, baking and a good game of cards.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service. An online guestbook is available at .