Barbara Guggenbuehl Olson Karls
April 25, 2019
HUDSON, Wis. -- Barbara Guggenbuehl Olson Karls, passed away April 25, 2019. Barbara was not only a loving wife and mother, but she was also a loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Regina Guggenbuehl and Leonard and Metabelle Mach; and her son, Jonas John Olson. She was survived not only by her immediate family, but also her parents, Robert and Karen Guggenbuehl Sr.; her brother and his wife, Bob and Jane Guggenbuehl; her sister and her husband, Angie and John Richter; her nieces, Jessica and Abby Guggenbuehl; her nephew and his wife, Damian and Heather Guggenbuehl; and by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was loved by us all and will always be in our hearts. May her soul be at peace.
Published on July 27, 2019
