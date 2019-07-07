Barbara "Barb" F. Nuttleman

BANGOR -- Barbara "Barb" F. Nuttleman, 86, of Bangor, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born Feb. 19, 1933, in Leon, to Roy and Margit (Vestreng) Jacobs.

Barbara graduated from Sparta High School in 1950 and would complete her nursing degree in 1954, from the Deaconess Nursing Program in Milwaukee. She dedicated her working life to the care of those with psychiatric illness and age related dementia, for both La Crosse (County Hospital) and Monroe (Rolling Hills) counties. On Oct. 27, 1956, she married Ervin Nuttleman Jr., at the Sparta Congregational Church. Barb's off-farm work was instrumental in the continued success of her and husband, Ervin's family and farm life.

Barbara was active in many community supporting activities, not limited to the Sparta Community Band, Adams Valley Homemakers, the Bangor First Presbyterian Church, Pork Producers, and the agricultural and competitive endeavors of Ervin and their children. Later in life, she would enjoy her participation in her Red Hatters group, reading, staying in touch with her classmates, family, church, volunteering at the West Salem Historical Society, and playing cards with her fellow residents in life at Salem Terrace. Most of all, Barbara enjoyed the continued mothering, grand-mothering and great-grand-mothering of her immediate family.

Survivors include five sons, Brian, (Patty) of Trempealeau, Kevin (Lottie) of Bangor, Peter (Laurie) of Arlington, Wis., Steve (Debbie) of Bangor and Bruce (Kristina) of St. Louis Park, Minn.; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Jane (Allan) Schell of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; one brother, John (Alice) Jacobs of Antigo, Wis.; one brother-in-law, Robert (Gloria) Nuttleman of West Salem; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin; and two brothers, Neil (Betty) Jacobs and Dan Jacobs.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at the First Presbyterian Church, Hwy. 162 and Pearl St., Bangor. The Rev. Larry Olson will officiate. Burial will follow in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy. 162 and Hattan St., Bangor, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Online condolences may be sent at .