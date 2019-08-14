Barbara A. Miller

Barbara A. Miller, 74, of La Crosse died Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019, in her home. She was born in Iowa, to Allen and Katherine Meyer.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing and crafting, playing bingo, watching the Packers and getting fish on Fridays. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She graduated high school from New Albin Key High, where she excelled in basketball. Barbara also enjoyed baking, watching The Price is Right and playing with her cat, Callie.

Barbara is survived by her three daughters, Dawn (Tim) Harwick, Terri (Mark) Nelson and Michelle (Michael) Harter; five grandchildren, Timmy (Julie) Miller, Andrew (Katie) Turnmire, Amanda (Steven) Burr, Kaylyn (Shayne) Price and Brianna Harter; three great-grandchildren, Paisley Burr, Omari and Miles Miller; one sister, Sandra (Clyde) Mager; and many more close friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Katherine Meyer, Ada and Daniel Spores, and her sisters, Mildred Weipert, Maxine Pinion, Ginger Stiles and Margaret Gaulthier (Aunt Sis).

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Matthew Marshall will officiate with burial to be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, Lansing, Iowa. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

