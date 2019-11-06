Follow story
Barbara Schilling MacKinnon
Barbara Schilling MacKinnon
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Barbara Schilling MacKinnon, 87, of Port Charlotte was born to Edgar and Lorene Labus Schilling in La Crosse County. She grew up near West Salem, Barre Mills and Bangor. She died peacefully at Halifax Health Hospice, Ormond Beach, Fla.
After becoming a registered nurse, she went to Miami and met the love of her life, John "Jimmy" D. MacKinnon. They married in 1955, and raised three children, Laura (Art) Chappelka of Auburn, Ala., Leslie Chadwick of Ormond Beach and John Dan (Julie) MacKinnon of Hoschton, Ga. Also surviving, her grandchildren, Skipper and Christopher Chappelka, Hannah Chadwick, Jaret and Haley MacKinnon; as well as nephew, Terry Grove; and other family members. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; daughter, Dana Lyn; and sister, Loretta (Hank) Grove. She will be greatly missed as a loving caregiver of family, friends and patients. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, loved and supported Parish Nurses and the North Port Public Library, Florida.
Published on November 6, 2019
