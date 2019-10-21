Follow story
EAGAN, Minn. -- Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, Barbara Pittman Lawler, 60, passed away after living with Scleroderma for 28 years and battling cancer for the last two years.
Barb grew up in La Crosse and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1977. She earned her degree from UW-Madison in dietetics, and worked in the medical nutrition field her entire career. Barb worked full time for Ross Labs for several years and then after starting a family with Chris, she worked part time as a dietician. helping Alzheimer's residents at St. Louis Park Plaza nursing home. In 1989, Barb married Chris Lawler from Green Bay, Wis., also a graduate from UW-Madison. They lived across the street from each other for two years in Madison, but never met. After Barb interned in Berkeley, Calif., and worked in Phoenix, Ariz., she moved back to Milwaukee, and met Chris at a Green Bay Packers game! They've lived the past 28 years in Eagan and together they raised two sons, Nicholas and Andrew.
Barb was always known for her beautiful smile, her compassion for others and her zest for life. She volunteered at church, at her sons schools and their sports leagues, including a three year stint as director of the Eagan Lacrosse League. She loved to read and quilt, and enjoyed many other hobbies and sports as well. 10 years ago she became passionate about golf, making trips to the library and Chris' office at home, to borrow golf books and DVDs, took lessons and practiced until she was comfortable enough to join the ladies leagues at Southview CC, where in her first month there, she made a hole in one on the signature hole, while playing with her new friends! Those closest to Barb knew of the challenges she had to deal with every day due to the Scleroderma, and how those were magnified so greatly after the cancer and treatments caused it to flare up severely. During all of these years, Barb never complained, and she never tried to hold anyone else back just because she couldn't join in. She was truly an inspiration to all on how to take each day as a gift and make the most of it.
Barb was preceded in death by her father, Robert Pittman; her father-in-law, Patrick Lawler; and several aunts and uncles, that have all been waiting to embrace her. Barb is survived by her husband, Chris; sons, Nick and Andrew; mother, Rose Pittman; sister, Becky; brothers, Tom, Mike (Karla) and Mark (Sheila); and many in-laws, nieces and nephews, that will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 16, immediately followed by a Mass at St. John Neumann Church in Eagan, Minn. (https://www.sjn.org).
The family would like to thank all of the teams at Mayo Clinic and Hospital for their excellent care of Barb through the years. Memorial gifts suggested to the Scleroderma Research Foundation at https://srfcure.org/donate/, or to the charity of the donor's choice. To send flowers to the family of Barbara Pittman Lawler, please visit Tribute Store.
