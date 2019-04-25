Barbara "Barbie" Ann Karls

HUDSON, Wis. -- Barbara "Barbie" Ann Karls, 56, of Hudson entered the Angelic Realm of Heaven on her birthday, Thursday, April 25, 2019.

God released her from her pain and this part of her journey after nearly three years battling pancreatic cancer. She fought hard and strong and "never, ever gave up" the fight to stay here with her family and friends.

Barbie was born April 25, 1963, in La Crosse. She attended and graduated from Logan High School in, before continuing her education at The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She married the love of her life, Wayne Karls Oct. 1, 1994. They are blessed with two amazing, beautiful children, daughter Jagger, born June 7, 1996, and son, Bon, born March 30, 2000. After beginning their life in a pretty house on Grand Avenue in St. Paul, the family moved back to Wisconsin, to their new home in Hudson, where Barbie continued as entrepreneur, co-owner and art director at 2-Creative Advertising. She also worked along side her husband, to help develop the Demon Rum brand, and is the original "Demon Diva."

Barbie is a proud Momma, her family is her everything! She loves her children more than life itself, and would do anything for them. Their friends were like her own ... she loved them all! She volunteered to be near them joining countless groups and organizations. On Halloween she volunteered to read in their classrooms dressed as the classroom witch. Other contributions include being Campfire Girl Scout leader, a classroom art assistant, Junior Achievement helper and apparel sales coordinator at Nativity of our Lord in St. Paul, chairperson for countless school organizations and fundraisers at Nativity of Our Lord in St. Paul, where the kids first schooled, to St. Patrick School in Hudson, where she helped her husband, Wayne, coach girls basketball, and served on the Gala Fundraiser committee. Barbie was proud to be a board member for the Hudson High School Cheer and Stunt Team and the Hudson Football Bench-warmers Organization.

She would do anything for her family and friends!

She made those she loved feel special and would go over-the-top to show her love. Every event deserved a hand designed invitation, a special home made cake and lots of decorations. More was more when it came to showing her love.

She was a bit of a rebel, a quiet rule breaker that sparkled, shined and overflowed with creative energy. Barbie Karls had a beautiful life ... incredible in every way.

She did not concede to cancer but rather chose to grow spiritually because of it. Thank you to my spiritual sisters, you know who you are. She is a survivor and will live always in the eyes of her husband, her children and future grandchildren.

Survived by her loving husband and partner in life's incredible adventures, Wayne; her beautiful daughter, Jagger; her amazing son, Bon; and their loves, Cole Bjork and Emma Jacobson; stepson, Christopher; her brother and sister in heart, Joe and Anne Weber, their children, Max, Jazzy and Annie; countless dear friends whom she adored, and her children's friends she adopted during the years, Sam, Aaron, Maddie, Tiana, Thomas and Luke. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Jonas John.

A memorial service to celebrate Barbie's life will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Highlands Campus, 504 Frontage Rd., Hudson. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Her wish is for those she loves to be happy, healthy, filled with joy, laughter and love.

"I will always be with you, with all my heart, forever and always." - Barbie