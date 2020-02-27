Follow story
Barbara Gordinier
September 29, 1927 - February 27, 2020
Barbara Jean Gordinier
MOUNT STERLING, Wis. -- Barbara Jean Gordinier, 92, of Mount Sterling passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. She was born in La Crosse Sept. 29, 1927, to the late Max and Floy (Montgomery) Nelson. She married Darrell "Pete" Gordinier Oct. 4, 1947. She was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her three sons, Gregory Gordinier, Garry (Marcia) Gordinier and Kim (Milly) Gordinier; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Nelson; and three nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darrell "Pete" Gordinier; her son, John Darrell Gordinier; and her brother, John.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Vosseteig Funeral Home, 325 Sunset Ridge Ave., Gays Mills. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 325 Sunset Ridge Ave. (Hwy 131) in Gays Mills is serving the family. (608) 735-2100.
Published on March 3, 2020
Mar 03, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Your Mother was wonderful lady and a friend to us