Barbara Ann Dillon-Schaettle

September 08, 1931 - August 14, 2019

Barbara Ann Dillon-Schaettle, 87, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Eagle Crest North, in Onalaska. Barbara was born Sept. 8, 1931, in Chicago, to Walter J. and Agatha M. Dillon. Barbara married Peter Schaettle of La Crosse, May 1, 1993.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Peter; four stepchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and her mother; and two brothers.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. The Rev. Delbert Malin will officiate, followed by lunch at the church and then graveside at the Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at the church.
A complete obituary can be found on www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on August 24, 2019
