Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Barbara Ann Dillon-Schaettle
September 08, 1931 - August 14, 2019
Barbara Ann Dillon-Schaettle
Barbara Ann Dillon-Schaettle, 87, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Eagle Crest North, in Onalaska. Barbara was born Sept. 8, 1931, in Chicago, to Walter J. and Agatha M. Dillon. Barbara married Peter Schaettle of La Crosse, May 1, 1993.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Peter; four stepchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and her mother; and two brothers.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. The Rev. Delbert Malin will officiate, followed by lunch at the church and then graveside at the Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at the church.
A complete obituary can be found on www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Barbara Ann Dillon-Schaettle, 87, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Eagle Crest North, in Onalaska. Barbara was born Sept. 8, 1931, in Chicago, to Walter J. and Agatha M. Dillon. Barbara married Peter Schaettle of La Crosse, May 1, 1993.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Peter; four stepchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and her mother; and two brothers.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. The Rev. Delbert Malin will officiate, followed by lunch at the church and then graveside at the Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at the church.
A complete obituary can be found on www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on August 24, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Barbara
in memory of Barbara
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 24, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.