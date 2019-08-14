Follow story
Barbara Ann Dillon-Schaettle
August 14, 2019
Barbara Ann Dillon-Schaettle
ONALASKA -- Barbara Ann Dillon-Schaettle, 87, of Onalaska died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Eagle Crest North, Onalaska. A funeral Mass will be scheduled for St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. A complete obituary will follow with scheduled dates, times and places at a later date. The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on August 17, 2019
in memory of Barbara
in memory of Barbara
