Barb E. Erickson
Barb E. Erickson

December 14, 2019

Barb E. Erickson, 74, of La Crosse died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Gundersen Health System. It was Barbs wish to have no services. She is survived by her husband, Ray Erickson. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family.
Published on December 21, 2019
