Barb E. Erickson
December 14, 2019
Barb E. Erickson
Barb E. Erickson, 74, of La Crosse died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Gundersen Health System. It was Barbs wish to have no services. She is survived by her husband, Ray Erickson. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family.
Published on December 21, 2019
in memory of Barb
