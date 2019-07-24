Avis M. Wojahn

HOUSTON, Minn -- Avis M. Wojahn, 89, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Houston.

Avis was born June 10, 1930, to Otis and Ruby (Larson) Gaustad in Spring Grove, Minn. She attended the Brick School (District 21) in Yucatan, thru the eighth grade and graduated from Houston High School in 1947. She attended Paul's Beauty School in Minneapolis, and worked in a barber shop for about a year. She met Elmo Wojahn at a roller rink in St. Paul and always said they've been going around and around ever since. She and Elmo were married Nov. 14, 1948, and they lived in a 27-foot trailer in Minneapolis, for about three years, before purchasing a home near Orchard Gardens, along with 13 acres of land that had lots of room for kids to play. They lived there until Elmo retired from the Navy and they decided to go farming. They bought her family farm on Twin Ridge, near Houston and farmed for many years and raised their family. One of the crops they raised on the farm was tobacco, which Avis had also helped with when she was growing up on the farm. They remained on Twin Ridge until 2017, when they moved to Heritage Court Assisted Living in Houston.

Avis was active with many things with her family, including Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H and school activities. She sewed most of her kids clothes, did embroidery and washed a lot of diapers. Elmo had a large garden and Avis worked hard every fall canning hundreds of pints and quarts of fruits, vegetables, pickles, jams and jellies. She belonged to the Yucatan Homemakers group, Legion Auxiliary and a ladies circle at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church.

After her children had all left home Avis and Elmo started square dancing with the Houston Valley Twirlers and La Crosse Happy Twirlers and spent many happy hours driving all over the tri-state area dancing three or four nights a week. She also enjoyed using her metal detector, studying family history, learning to use a computer, playing scrabble, playing dominoes and collecting baseball cards with her grandsons and she loved eating ice cream! They also started attending Elmo's Navy reunions and drove all over the country seeing the sights while attending these reunions. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Avis is survived by her husband, Elmo; and six children, Gary (Marlys), Fridley, Minn., Jean, St Paul, Mary (Mike) Rediske, Hokah, Minn., Steven, Rochester, Minn., Allan, Houston and Roger (Julie Ott), La Crosse; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one brother, Verdale (Marcia) Gaustad, Rochester; in-laws, Paul Wojahn, Harry (Ruth) Wojahn, Arlene Skolberg, Helen (Robert) Schroeder, Myra (Rodney) Damm and Luella (Gerald) Peterson; and by many nieces and nephews.

Avis was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Darryl and Donald (wife, Myra) Gaustad; in-laws, Raymond and Carl (wife, Esther) Wojahn, Emy Wojahn, Lyndon Skolberg; and nephews, Van Johnson, Jeffrey Wojahn and Michael Damm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Houston County Historical Society in Caledonia, or a charity of donor's choice.

Elmo and family would like to thank the staff Heritage Court and Gundersen Clinic, for all their wonderful care, which was greatly appreciated.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston, and one hour before the service Sunday at the church. Burial will be in Stone Church Cemetery, Houston, following the service at the church.

