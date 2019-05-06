Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Audrey Jean Paul
May 06, 2019 -
Audrey Jean Paul
ONALASKA -- Audrey Jean Paul, 79, of Onalaska was born to eternal life Monday, May 6, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1215 Redwood St., Onalaska. The Rev. David Baumgarn and the Rev. Donald Stein will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road and one hour prior to the service at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences go to www.schumacher-kish.
ONALASKA -- Audrey Jean Paul, 79, of Onalaska was born to eternal life Monday, May 6, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1215 Redwood St., Onalaska. The Rev. David Baumgarn and the Rev. Donald Stein will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road and one hour prior to the service at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences go to www.schumacher-kish.
Published on May 11, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Audrey
in memory of Audrey
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 11, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.