Audrey June Doyle
Audrey June Doyle

October 18, 2019

LA CROSSE/ROCK SPRINGS, Wis. -- Audrey June Doyle, 88, of La Crosse, formerly of Rock Springs passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Benedictine Manor of La Crosse.
Per Audrey's wishes, there will be no formal services. There will be a celebration of life gathering from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Benedictine Villa, at 2904 East Ave. S., La Crosse. See full obituary at www.farberfuneralhome.com. To send flowers to the family of Audrey June Doyle, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 24, 2019
