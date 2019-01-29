Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Athena Marie Hayek
January 29, 2019
Athena Marie Hayek
Athena Marie Hayek, 39, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
She is survived by her parents, Dave and Gail Hayek; her children, Jazmyn Rose Hayek, Corrina Fullerton and Cade Fullerton, all of La Crosse; and her sister, Teri Hayek of Jeannette, Pa.
A celebration of life will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.
Athena Marie Hayek, 39, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
She is survived by her parents, Dave and Gail Hayek; her children, Jazmyn Rose Hayek, Corrina Fullerton and Cade Fullerton, all of La Crosse; and her sister, Teri Hayek of Jeannette, Pa.
A celebration of life will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.
Published on February 2, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Athena
in memory of Athena
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 02, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.