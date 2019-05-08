Arthur E. Schulz
Arthur E. Schulz

May 08, 2019

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Arthur E. Schulz Jr., 89, of Black River Falls passed away May 8, 2019, at Black River Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be held 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Torgerson's Funeral Home, Black River Falls. Committal services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, May 17, in Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls. Visitation will be held again from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday, May 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Millston. Victory services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Millston, with Pastor Richard Kanzenbach officiating.
Torgerson's Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on May 9, 2019
