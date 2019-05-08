Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Arthur E. Schulz
May 08, 2019
Arthur E. Schulz Jr.
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Arthur E. Schulz Jr., 89, of Black River Falls passed away May 8, 2019, at Black River Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be held 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Torgerson's Funeral Home, Black River Falls. Committal services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, May 17, in Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls. Visitation will be held again from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday, May 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Millston. Victory services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Millston, with Pastor Richard Kanzenbach officiating.
Torgerson's Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Arthur E. Schulz Jr., 89, of Black River Falls passed away May 8, 2019, at Black River Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be held 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Torgerson's Funeral Home, Black River Falls. Committal services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, May 17, in Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls. Visitation will be held again from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday, May 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Millston. Victory services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Millston, with Pastor Richard Kanzenbach officiating.
Torgerson's Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on May 9, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Arthur
in memory of Arthur
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 09, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.