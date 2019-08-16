Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Arthur C. Coady
August 16, 2019
Arthur 'Art' C. Coady
HOLMEN -- Arthur "Art" C. Coady, 75, of Holmen passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at home. A memorial gathering will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, Holmen. Per Art's wishes, we will have a "party on him," at a later date. A complete obituary can be found at dickinsonfuneralhome.com.
HOLMEN -- Arthur "Art" C. Coady, 75, of Holmen passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at home. A memorial gathering will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, Holmen. Per Art's wishes, we will have a "party on him," at a later date. A complete obituary can be found at dickinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on August 17, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Arthur
in memory of Arthur
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 17, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.