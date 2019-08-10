Follow story
Arthur G, Anderson
August 10, 2019
Arthur G. Anderson
HOLMEN/EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Arthur G. Anderson, 83, of Holmen, formerly of Eau Claire passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.
Art was a renowned wild life artist and won many awards and contests, including the Federal Duck Stamp design for 1987-1988.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Virginia; children, Brian (Linda) Anderson, Kristi (Jeff) Gregg, John (Amy) Anderson, Steve Anderson and Chad (Marlena) Anderson; brother, David (Pat) Anderson; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many beloved relatives and friends.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1900 Bainbridge St., La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Lunch to follow at Holland Town Hall on McHugh Road, Holmen.
Art was grateful to Jehovah for richly blessing his life in so many ways. He will be greatly missed.
The Sletten-McKee-Hanson Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.LaCrosseCremation.com.
Published on August 13, 2019
in memory of Arthur
in memory of Arthur
