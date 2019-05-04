Armella Joan Pager
Armella Joan Pager

May 04, 2019

Armella Joan Pager (nee Baldauff) died peacefully at Eagle Crest Memory Care, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Prior to the last few years, she resided in Mequon, Wis., for over 40 years. She was the youngest of seven children of the late Edward and Mary Baldauff from Pittsburgh. She attended the University of Pittsburgh, obtaining her B.S. and became a RN. She enlisted in the Navy, but did not serve since World War II ended. She worked in a variety of settings, including nursing homes, private duty and supervising student nurses in hospital clinicals. She was an avid reader. She was a creative seamstress who could look at something and make it without a pattern. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers, Edward and Marinus; sisters, Sylvilla, Hyacinth, Esther and twin, Imelda. She is survived by her children, Pamela Pager Green (Glenn), La Crosse, Eileen Pager Williams, Kenosha, Wis., and Richard Pager, Milwaukee; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled in Mequon at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on May 11, 2019
