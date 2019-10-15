Armas Cravins II

Armas Cravins II died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in North Bend and was buried Nov. 2, in Louisiana, near his paternal grandfather, who he was named after.

There will be a celebration of his life from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, at the Melrose Rod and Gun Club, W13950 Rod and Gun Club Rd, Melrose.

Armas was born Dec. 3, 1986, in Worcester, Mass. He is survived by his parents, Georges Cravins of North Bend and Therese Cheryl Giles of Shelburne, Vt.; his stepmother, Yelena Cravins of North Bend; and siblings, Jean Luc and Adele of North Bend, Marie-Clarina Cravins of Vermont, George Cravins of Georgia and Jeremy Migner of North Carolina. He also leaves behind his daughter, Anna Madison Lee Cravins; son, Armas Cravins III; the love of his life, Donita Lockington; stepsons, Elijah Volden and Zane Lockington; and numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Maxine Cravins; both paternal grandparents; and his maternal grandmother.

Armas was an intellectual, yet was down to earth. He was funny, intense and very passionate about his beliefs. He loved philosophy, cooking and food (especially Louisiana Creole food), following and engaging in politics and endless discussions on a myriad of topics. He struggled throughout his life with addiction and other personal issues and was a friend of Bill W., and active in the recovery community, where he met people who were some of the most profound and positive people in his life. Hopefully in death he will find the inner peace that he struggled to find while on this earth. He is loved and missed by many.