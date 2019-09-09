Follow story
Arlyss Schomberg
May 08, 1927 - September 09, 2019
Arlyss Mae Schomberg
BARRE MILLS -- On Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, the Lord took Arlyss Mae Schomberg, 92, of Barre Mills to her Heavenly home. Arlyss was born in La Crosse, May 8, 1927, to Adolph and Hilda (Johns) Stelloh. She married Harry Schomberg June 24, 1947, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills where she also had been baptized and confirmed. She and Harry were blessed with five children, raising them on their farm where Arlyss lived until her death. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Arlyss instilled her devotion and faith in God in her family, and felt "Blessed to have her Lord." Everyone enjoyed her cooking, including her delicious desserts, and, in particular, the family children loved her chocolate chip cookies. Arlyss was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church all her life, being a member of the Ladies Aid for over 70 years. She looked forward to attending the LWMS conventions and OWLS meetings with fellow members. Until recently, Arlyss volunteered at the Good Steward Resale shop, and was one of the day managers in its beginning. During her "retirement" years, she liked working part-time at Ridgeview Inn Bakery, Mr. Cinnabon, and 20 years at Neshonoc Lakeside Camp-Resort. Arlyss also truly enjoyed spending time with her special friends, whether playing cards, having lunch, attending Homemakers, or going on extended convention trips.
Survivors include her children, Paula (Bob) Martell, Hal (Lynette), Jerry (Denise), Pam (Steve) Plenge, and Mark (Jill); grandchildren, Shellie (Brad) Proudfoot, Darin (Linda) Martell, Stacey (Dom) Minjarez, Brad Schomberg, Tyler Schomberg, Travis (Danielle) Dale, Eric (Katie) Dale, Kristin Schomberg, Olivia (Austin) Jones, and Austin Schomberg; great-grandchildren, Garret and Gavin Proudfoot, Jared and Dilan Martell, Jude, Aven, and Damian Minjarez, Zach, Preston, and Braxton Schomberg, Madelyn Mahlum and Clayton Dale, and Wesley Jones; brother, Ray (Betty) Stelloh; sister-in-law, Elaine Stelloh; and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arlyss was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry; and one brother, Richard.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at St John's Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday, both at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to either St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church or to the donor's choice. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Rev. Andrew Schultz and the Rev. Oliver Lindholm for their visits, prayers, and messages of salvation. Thank you also to the Hospice nurses for their compassionate care and to so many others for their thoughts and prayers.
Published on September 13, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.