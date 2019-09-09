Follow story
Arlyss Mae Schomberg
September 09, 2019
Arlyss Mae Schomberg
BARRE MILLS -- On Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, the Lord took Arlyss Mae Schomberg, 92, of Barre Mills to her heavenly home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church. The Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday, both at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to either St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church or to the donor's choice. A complete obituary will follow in the La Crosse Tribune. The complete obituary can also be found and online condolence may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family.
Published on September 10, 2019
