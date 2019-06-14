Arlene Marie Rhode

God, in his wisdom and love, called our dear mother, Arlene Rhode, 92, home to be with Him Friday, June 14, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse.

Arlene Marie Rhode was born to Lydia (Timm) and August Veglahn Sept. 14, 1926. She was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, Chaseburg. A child of the depression years, her work life began soon after graduating from the eighth grade. Among her places of employment were the Autolite Company, before her marriage and after her marriage, and years as a homemaker, at the Garment Company, La Crosse and Gundersen Clinic, La Crosse.

She was united in marriage to Wilbur "Bill" Rhode Aug. 19, 1947. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Richard (Linda), Steven, Diane Nicholas (fiancé, Michael Falkner) and David (Lisa); four grandchildren, Melissa Leske (Josh), Rick Rhode (Elizabeth), Randi Barnett (Josh) and Samantha Cantrell (Steve); and six great-grandchildren, Kynlee Johnson, Brylee Johnson, Will Cantrell, Eli Cantrell, Shelby Leske and Gavin Rhode. Our mother would have greatly enjoyed welcoming her seventh great-grandchild in a few weeks, but it was not to be.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Bill, in 2001; and her siblings, Frieda, Esther, Sara, Rosanna and Herbert.

A Christian Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2720 26th St. S., La Crosse. Her pastor, the Rev. Jonathan Rimmert, will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. on the day of the funeral, until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. An online guest book is available at .

The family wishes to thank Pastor Rimmert for his numerous visits and the nursing staff of Hillview Health Care Center.

Those who wish to remember our mother with a memorial may direct them to Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, La Crosse.

"Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on." (Rev. 14:13)