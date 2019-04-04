Arlene J. Overson
April 04, 2019

HOLMEN -- Arlene J. (Holden) Overson, 76 of Holmen passed away Friday, April 4, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary will follow. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on April 6, 2019
