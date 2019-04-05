Arlene Josephine Overson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Arlene Josephine Overson

April 20, 1942 - April 05, 2019

Arlene Josephine Overson Arlene Josephine (Holden) Overson
HOLMEN -- Arlene Josephine (Holden) Overson, 76, of Holmen passed away peacefully with her family by her side Friday, April, 5, 2019, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse.
She was born April 20, 1942, to Wilhelm and Shirley Holden. She married Gerald A. Overson Aug. 1, 1959, in La Crosse.
Arlene enjoyed camping, playing cards, spending time with family and friends and was always looking forward to the next holiday or celebration. Arlene was an in-home childcare provider for over 35 years.
She was a wonderful wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. As a child care provider, she was often a second grandma to many children she cared for.
In addition to her husband, Gerald, Arlene is survived by four children, Lori (Rick) Keil of Madison, Wis., Jerry (Brenda Pickle) Overson of La Crosse, Debbie (Ken) McMorrow of Holmen and Eric (Donna) Overson of Holmen; six grandchildren, Kristina, Nicole, Zachary, Wyatt, Alexis and Kayla Overson; one great-grandson, Anthony Olson; one sister, Marie (Bob) Richert of Sparta; one brother-in-law, David Morrell; and two nephews, Jason and Travis Morrell, all of New York; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Judith Morrell and Beverly Jean Holden.
Thank you to the Mayo Health System La Crosse and Rochester and Mayo Clinic Dialysis Unit Onalaska, for their care over the last five years.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Ted Dewald will be officiating. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on April 8, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Arlene
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 08, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.