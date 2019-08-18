Arlene Mary O Loughlin
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Arlene Mary O Loughlin

August 18, 2019

Arlene Mary O Loughlin Arlene Mary O' Loughlin
Arlene Mary O' Loughlin, 89, of La Crosse died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Hillview Terrace, La Crosse.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held at 3 p.m. Friday, in West Union Cemetery, West Union, Iowa. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary to be held at 4 p.m. in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday in the church. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on August 20, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Arlene
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 20, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.