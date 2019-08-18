Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Arlene Mary O Loughlin
August 18, 2019
Arlene Mary O' Loughlin
Arlene Mary O' Loughlin, 89, of La Crosse died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Hillview Terrace, La Crosse.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in West Union, Iowa. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday in the church. A compete obituary will follow.
Arlene Mary O' Loughlin, 89, of La Crosse died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Hillview Terrace, La Crosse.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in West Union, Iowa. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday in the church. A compete obituary will follow.
Published on August 19, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Arlene
in memory of Arlene
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.