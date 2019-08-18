Arlene Mary O Loughlin
Arlene Mary O Loughlin

August 18, 2019

Arlene Mary O' Loughlin, 89, of La Crosse died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Hillview Terrace, La Crosse.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in West Union, Iowa. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday in the church. A compete obituary will follow.
Published on August 19, 2019
