Arlene Stenulson Bloczynski-Mankus
February 04, 1928 - March 10, 2020
Arlene Stenulson Bloczynski-Mankus
ZAVALLA, Texas -- Arlene Lucille Stenulson Bloczynski-Mankus, 92, currently of Zavalla, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Lufkin, Texas.
Arlene was born Feb, 4, 1928, in Arena, Wis., to Leah Rose (Schoolcraft) and Albert Theodore Stenulson Sr. Previously of Wisconsin and Minnesota, she had resided in Zavalla, for five years.
Survivors include her children, Clarence Bloczynski and wife, Dianna, of Alaska, Cheryl Gaertner, of Texas, Zigmund Mankus Jr. and wife, Sandy, Roberta DeMattia and husband, Doug and Terrance Mankus, all of Minnesota; sisters, Irene Warburton and husband, Don of Oregon, Margie Marsh and husband, Glen, of California and Carol Nordby of Wisconsin; brothers, Donald Stenulson and wife, Elaine, of Arizona, Lewis Stenulson of California and Albert Stenulson Jr., of Texas; sisters-in-law, Alberta Stenulson of Idaho and Debbie Avery and husband, Richard of Minnesota; and numerous grandchildren;, great-grandchildren;, great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Zigmund Mankus Sr.; daughters, Connie DeDenko and Beverly Nefzger, twin daughters, Arlene and Arlane Bloczynski; sons, Harvey Bloczynski, David Bloczynski and Fredrick Mankus; and grandson, Jason Voeller.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, Texas.
Published on March 14, 2020
Events
