Arlen J. Ostreng
June 22, 1936 - April 29, 2019
Arlen J. Ostreng, 82, of La Crosse passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. He was born June 22, 1936, to Jesse and Alvera (Krachel) Ostreng.
Arlen grew up in La Crosse and graduated from La Crosse Central High School. He began making a living logging trees in Park Falls. He later started his own road construction business and operated several quarries. He was very innovative and good at fixing and building things. He designed and built his own house boat (which he kept on the Mississippi River) and rock crushing equipment.
Arlen served in the Wisconsin National Guard, was a 51 year Shriners International member and was always optimistic and had a great sense of humor.
Arlen is survived by his long time partner, Rae Daffinson; two children, Roxanne (Kevin) Johnson; Arlen (Kerry) Ostreng, from his first marriage to Mildred Ideker; and four grandchildren, Gretchen and August Johnson and Zachary and Owen Ostreng.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Byron.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 420 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with visitation from 10 a.m. to the time of service. Pastor Ted Dewald and Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.
Published on May 1, 2019
