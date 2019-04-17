Arland Odell Peterson
April 17, 2019

HOLMEN -- Arland Odell Peterson, 84, of Holmen passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. Military honors will immediately follow the service at church and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. A full obituary will be provided by the Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published on April 18, 2019
