Arland Peterson passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 17, 2019, one month short of his 85th birthday. He was born to Carl and Mabel (Otterson) Peterson May 17, 1934, the first twin delivered at the Krohn Clinic in Black River Falls.

Arland is survived by his dedicated and loving wife, Kathleen Peterson, with whom he recently celebrated 37 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children from his previous marriage to Nancy Lee Peterson, Kathleen A. Dahl (Jeff), Patty Jo Netwal (Paul), and Stephanie Peterson (Corey); and seven grandchildren, Brad (Mandy), Ashley, Erin (Chris), Myranda (Hayden), Samantha Jo, Sarah, Carly; great-grandson, Dennen; and sisters-in-laws, Colleen and Mary; and brothers-in-law, Patrick and Mark; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his twin sister, Arlene Purdum, whom Arland always referred to as his younger sister.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Judith Anne Peterson and Susan Jane Sullivan Peterson; his former wife, Nancy; two sisters, Lavon Brynildson and Carol Mae Olson; and four brothers, Wallace, Christopher, Robert and Richard Peterson.

Arland graduated from Central High School in 1952 and served his country in the Korean War. After returning from duty he earned a bachelor's degree in education from La Crosse State College (now UW-L), and a master's degree in counseling from Winona State. His first teaching position was at Kickapoo High School in Viola. In addition to classroom teaching, he coached the football team to three undefeated seasons, earning a spot in the school's Hall of Fame. He also taught and coached at Durand.

Eventually Arland moved his family to La Crosse, where he began a long career at Logan High School. Despite his success as a classroom teacher and his decorated achievements as a coach, his greatest impact was as a counselor. He impacted the lives and careers of hundreds of students with his caring, practical and wise counsel.

Oktoberfest recognized his many contributions to Logan, the North Side and the larger community by naming him the Torchlight Parade Marshal in 2005. Arland was a respected WIAA sports official, working State Championship events in football, basketball, and track, as well as officiating college track meets. Arland was particularly proud of his Norwegian heritage and was a driving force in the organization of the Peterson family reunions over the years.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris St. Pastor Allison Cobb will officiate. Military honors will immediately follow the service at church and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with services. Online condolences may be given to the family at .